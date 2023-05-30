Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Frederick Dixon, 83, of Loganville

Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Dixon, age 83 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Jerry was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked many years for FW Woolworth Co. He later went into the automotive repair field where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Margaret (Crawford) Dixon. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay H. Dixon of Loganville; children, Robin Dixon of Marietta, Terry and Wayne Gibeau of Flowery Branch, Jackie Lee and Derek Moore of Ft. White, FL, John Anthony and Joy Tolbert of Loganville; brothers, Avery Dixon of South Mills, NC and Wendell Dixon of Screven, GA; sisters, Diane Boyett of Blackshear, GA, and Sue Bakhsh of Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Dylan and Hannah Gibeau, Ashlyn Gibeau, Corey Tolbert, Austin Tolbert and Cassie Tolbert.

No services are to be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/memorial-gifts.html. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gerald “Jerry” Frederick Dixon please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.