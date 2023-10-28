Obituary: Gerald Michael Treadway, 74, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital Memorial Tribute to Gerald Michael Treadway

Gerald Michael Treadway, age 74, of Social Circle, Ga. went to be with his lord on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the Abbey Hospice in Social Circle with his loving wife by his side. Mr. Treadway was born on August 2, 1949 in Erwin Tennessee to the late Quillen and Louise Treadway. Gerald grew up in the Rocky Fork community of Unicoi County Tennessee. He was saved and baptized at the age of five at the Jennie Moore Presbyterian Church. Gerald graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1967, where he served as Student Council President and played both football and baseball. He was honored with numerous awards, including All Big Seven Conference and all East Tennessee. Gerald played collegiately at Lees McRae College in Banner Elk N.C. and later attended East Tennessee State University.

After school Gerald moved to the Atlanta area where he was employed by a large Civil Engineering firm as a surveyor, inspector, and water/sewer consultant. After retirement He provided consultant work and inspection for numerous areas around the Monroe Ga. area.

In 1975 Gerald met and married his loving wife of 48 years Lois “Sammy” Ragsdale. Gerald and Sammy resided on their farm in the Social Circle area. Gerald loved life, his family, and his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Social Circle. Gerald enjoyed many interests including fishing, hiking camping, cooking, and loved serving his church family.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father, John Quillen Treadway, and his mother Louise Treadway.

Survivors include: His wife, Lois “Sammy” Treadway; Brothers: John Treadway & wife Linda – Erwin Tn., Doug Treadway & wife Patty – Unicoi Tn., Sisters: Willa Dean Osborne & husband George – Erwin Tn., Phyllis Ann Bennett & husband, Tommy – Erwin Tn.; Nephews: Travis Shelton & wife, Jennifer, Ed Shelton & wife, Karen, Steve Treadway, Aaron Bennett & wife, Teri, Andy Bennett, Trent Treadway; Niece: Mikayla Rice & husband, Logan; several great nephews. and nieces

Funeral services were held at 2:30 pm on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Don Malcom officiating. Interment followed at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

