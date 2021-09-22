Obituary: Heather Rene Moss Ray, 50, of Loganville

Heather Rene Moss Ray, 50 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her home in Loganville, Georgia with her family around her.

Visitation was from 6-8 PM on Monday, September 20th at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, Snellville, GA. A funeral service followed at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 21st at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, GA. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens & Mausoleum, Monroe, GA.

Heather was born March 9, 1971 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA and was the youngest child born to her parents, Donald Lamar and Bobbie W. Moss of Greensboro, GA. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Alec Benjamin Ray of Loganville, GA; a daughter, Emma Caroline Ray; a son, Spencer Andrew Ray; and a brother, Donald Lamar Moss, Jr. (Melissa Wells) of Jonesboro, GA. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Amber St. Clair Ray of Acworth, GA; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Ray Fee (Ken) of Kansas City, MO; a brother-in-law, Lewis David Ray, Jr. (Sherri) of Marietta, GA; a sister-in-law, Melanie Peterson Earhart (Nick) of Lake Tapawingo, MO; a brother-in-law, Adam Edward Peterson (Valerie) of Austin, TX; a brother-in-law, Eric Paul Peterson (Michelle) of St. Charles, MO; and multiple nephews and nieces.

Heather was a graduate of Shiloh High School in Snellville, GA and the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Heather and Alec were married February 10, 2001, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Buckhead, Atlanta, GA and began their life together in Moore, South Carolina where their first child, Emma Caroline, was born. Soon thereafter, while living in LaGrange, GA a son, Spencer Andrew, was born to the family. Heather was an active supporter of civic organizations and a leader in the school activities of her children. Heather will be remembered for her generous heart and positive spirit. She devoted herself to loving and supporting Alec, her two children, Emma and Spencer, and her parents. Heather will be missed by all her family and the many friends she made easily across the entire arc of her life. She embraced good friends wherever she lived. She adored the family pet dogs and cats. The world is forever brighter after being touched by Heather’s spirit.

If you would like, you can send flowers or make a donation to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, in Heather’s memory.

