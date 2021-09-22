Obituary: Inge Gloistein Criswell, 93, of Monroe

Inge Gloistein Criswell, age 93, of Monroe, passed away on September 18, 2021. She was born in Bremehaven, Germany on February 17, 1928 to the late Frieda Willanot Gloistein and the late Johann Gloistein.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Criswell of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Tom Blackmon of Covington; and son, Dennis Criswell of Hoschton.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 21, 2021 at Meadows

Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and the

funeral service will begin at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral

home with Dr. Harris Malcom officiating. Interment will follow at

Westlawn Cemetery.

