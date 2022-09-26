Obituary: Jacob Michael Freeman, 37, of Loganville

Jacob Michael Freeman, age 37 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Frankie Green, Wendell Weaver, and Pastor Adam Southerland officiating. Interment followed at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Dacula, GA; L.C. Givens officiating.

Jacob enjoyed working on cars and hunting. He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Michael Anthony Freeman in 2020. Jacob is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Brittany (Gaddy) Freeman; daughter, Aubree Freeman; son, Jase Freeman; daughter, Sophie Freeman; all of Loganville, GA; mother, Shirley (Duren) Freeman, Winder, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy & Wendell Weaver, Dacula, GA; grandmother, Nadine Freeman, Lawrenceville, GA; aunt and uncle, Cindy & Raymond Hardy, Grayson, GA; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family received friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100.

