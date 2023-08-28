Obituary: Jim Rivers, 87, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Jim Rivers

Jim Rivers, age 87, of Monroe passed away on August 22, 2023. He was born on July 3, 1936.

Surviving are wife: Mary Ann Rivers; daughters and son-in-law: Linda Rivers Lindsey, Angie Rivers Epstein (Doug); grandchildren: Joshua Lindsey (Julie), Ben Epstein, Anna Epstein.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 at The First Presbyterian Church of Monroe with Dr. Richard Jones officiating. Interment will follow later that afternoon at 2:30 pm at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.