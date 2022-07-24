Obituary: Joel Thomas Hughes, 57, of Monroe

Click or tap on the link above for a video tribute to Joel Thomas Hughes, 57 of Monroe

Joel Thomas Hughes, 57 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on July 14, 2022. Mr. Hughes was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Diane Day Cantrell and the late George Billy Hughes.

Surviving members of the family are, wife, Tammy Ford Hughes; daughters and sons-in-law, Ashley and Antonio Acosta, Melissa and Justin Taylor; son, Devon Hughes; mother, Diane Cantrell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Rhonda Hughes, Jeremy and Shellie Hughes, Daryl Hughes; grandchildren, Caleb, Arionna, Jasmin, Paul, Jacob, Eli, Addison; great grandchild, Estrella; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral will take place at a later date

