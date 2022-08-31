Obituary: John ‘Ben’ Benjamin Benton, 86, of Loganville

John (Ben) Benjamin Benton age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Mr. Benton was a principal of several high schools in Georgia. He was a graduate of Glenwood High School. He loved Georgia Football and the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed garden, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a passion for supporting his son in coaching football and lacrosse at Central & Grayson High Schools.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge & Evelyn Benton, son, Benjie Benton, sisters, Mildred Holland, Ann Anderson, Enid Clark, Mary Brooks and brother, Robert Benton. He is survived by his son, Derek Benton, Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Brendan and Madison Benton, Seattle, WA; sister & brother-in-law, Margie (Dennis) Baker, Woodstock, GA; brothers & sisters-in-law, Clarke (Cathy) Benton, Canton, GA; Cosby Benton, Vidalia, GA; Ronnie (Cheryl) Benton, Glenwood, GA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private memorial service. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30045. 770-962-3100

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.