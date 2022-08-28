Obituary: June Weaver, 86, of Loganville

Dolores June Weaver, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. In accordance to her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held. She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her daughter. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Weaver; and mother, Evelyn Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Waddell of Loganville, GA; numerous family and friends.

