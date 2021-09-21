Obituary: Larry Stanley Cooper, 81, of Loganville

Larry Stanley Cooper, age 81 of Loganville, GA, (Rosebud) passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born in Lawrenceville, GA, on December 23, 1939 to the late John Harvan and Vesta Wells Cooper. He was a 1959 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School and retired from General Motors Parts, Doraville in 2000. He was an active member of First Baptist Snellville and the Barnabas Sunday School Class.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years (September 24th), Beverley Knight Cooper; son, Stanley Cooper, Loganville, GA; daughter, Jan & Mark Agee, Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Abby & Chase Seymour, Columbia, SC; Tyler & Kerri Agee, Anderson, SC; Anthony & Crystal Cooper, Monroe; Austin Cooper, Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Brookelyn & Cash Cooper, Monroe; brothers, Travis & Linda Cooper, Winter Park, FL; Carlton and Margaret Cooper, Cleveland, GA; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Hilda Knight Underwood, Loganville, and Margie Knight McBryar, Loganville; brother-in-law, Oliver H. (Bud) Puckett, Smoke Rise.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Cooper and Maurice Cooper; niece, Cynthia Cooper Robertson; brothers-in-law, Curtis Underwood & Ray McBryar; and sister-in-law, Jo Knight Puckett.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, with Pastor Brian Boyles officiating. The grandchildren and Barnabus Sunday School Class will service as honorary escort and nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Rosebud Road, Loganville, GA.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to continue social distancing and to please bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.