Obituary: Leonard Perry Holder, 76, of Monroe

Leonard Perry Holder, age 76 of Monroe, passed away on August 21, 2023. He was born in Walton County on February 9, 1947 to the late William Benjamin Holder and the late Lois Imogene Gregg Holder.



Surviving are, wife, Rhonda Pinson Holder; sons and daughters in law, Justin and Rachael Holder, Jeremy Holder; grandchildren, Gabe, Jack, Blakely, Cash, and Drew.

Funeral services were held on Thursday August 24th at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Fountian officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 1025 Church.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

