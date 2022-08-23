Obituary: Lisa Wommack, 54, of Monroe

Lisa Wommack, age 54 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Leon Parker Edmondson. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Wommack of Monroe, GA; children, Krystle and Kevin Williams of Franklin, GA, Chaz and Ashley Chandler of Littlefield, TX; mother, Cindy Thiessen of Loganville, GA; brother, David Lewis of Daphne, AL; sister, Denise Garner of Daphne, AL; grandchildren, Reagan Williams, Railey Williams, Shelby Ratley, and Leland Ratley.

Service information will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.