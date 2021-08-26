Obituary: Melba Lynn Cavender, 84, of Monroe

Melba Lynn Cavender, age 84 of Monroe, Georgia, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Monroe, Georgia. No services are planned at this time.

She was born January 12, 1937, in Bailey, Oklahoma to parents Melton Reford Archer and Floretta Mae Steppick Archer. Melba lived in Lawrenceville, Georgia before settling in Monroe. She worked in retail for Belk as Personnel Manager and retired from Gwinnett County Juvenile Court. Some of her favorite things were sewing and caring for her dog, Teddy Bear.

Melba was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald Bruce Pierce (1938-2008) and Tom Cavender (1937-2009); and her youngest son, Steven Keith Cavender (1963-2008).

Survivors include her Children, Ronna Johnstone of Monroe, Georgia, Jeff Cavender and wife Ashley of Johns Creek, Georgia, Gregory Cavender and wife, Lisa of Madison, Georgia; sister, Sharon Outenreath of Mena, Arkansas; brother, Charles Archer and wife Patricia of Zephyrhills, Florida; Grandchildren, Thomas Johnstone, Matthew Johnstone, Blake Cavender, Elizabeth Cavender, Kristen Franklin, Bethany Dickson, Levi Cavender, and Eli Cavender; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and one nephew. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.