Obituary: Mike Freeman, 73, of Loganville

Mike Freeman, age 73 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Mike was a Turbine Inspector for General Electric for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Herschel and Del Marie (Karschner) Freeman. Surviving are his loving wife of 18 years, Angie Freeman of Loganville; sons, David Freeman of Loganville, Matt Freeman of Loganville, and Steve Upchurch of Jefferson; grandchildren, Dillon Upchurch, Dustin Freeman, and Addison Freeman; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

