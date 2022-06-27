Obituary: Oma Jean (Baity) Gentry, 86, of Loganville

Oma Jean (Baity) Gentry passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 86. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment followed at 1:00 PM at Parker Family Cemetery, Highway 20, Conyers, GA 30013. The family received friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Kerry Satterfield; son & daughter-in-law, Scott and Nina Gentry; three granddaughters and grandson, Ashleigh Satterfield, Katie Gentry, Candace and Jeb Britt; sister & brother-in-law, Linda and Edward Mays; brother & sister-in-law, Jerry and Elizabeth Baity. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, John Gentry. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jean Gentry please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.