Obituary: Peggy Henrietta Baker Clark, 80, of Monroe

Peggy Henrietta Baker Clark went to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 12, 2022 while at her home in Monroe, GA surrounded by family.

She was born in Americus, GA on January 18, 1942, to Carl and Evie Baker, the middle of seven children. Peggy graduated from Americus High School in June of 1960. Peggy and Tom Clark were married on July 16, 1960 while living in Americus, GA. Peggy was the proud mother of Gary, Greg, and Tommy. She was a fiercely devoted wife and mother that loved and supported all of her boys sacrificially.

She was a faithful member of St Anna’s Catholic church and she believed in God’s redemptive plan of salvation through His Son Jesus Christ. She was involved in various ministries at St. Anna’s throughout her life. Peggy was a successful Real Estate Agent and Appraiser. She was a fervent golfer and past president of the Women’s Golf Association at Monroe Golf & Country Club. Peggy was a member of the Thursday night “Flamingo” Bridge club for most of her adult life. Peggy’s greatest pleasure; however, was loving and serving her family – as her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren would emphatically attest to. Peggy quickly learned that having three boys in consecutive years required quick thinking, decisive discipline, and copious amounts of love. She was never happier than when she received a visit, surprise or planned, from her children and grandchildren. She was always ready with food, encouragement, wisdom, and a hug. Peggy also cherished spending time with her brothers and sisters. As the brother-in-laws used to say, “those Baker women are a force to be reckoned with so be careful when they are all together!” When they were together, laughter was heard throughout the house.

Peggy is survived by her husband Tom; son, Gary; son Greg and spouse Bonnie; son Tommy; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren; sisters Patsy Hall; Linda Fullen; Cheryl Athon and spouse Kenny; sister-in-law, Janean Baker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Walter Thomas Clark III; parents Carl and Evie Baker; brother Gene Baker; sister Dorrie and spouse Prentice Cook; and brother Richard Baker.

Her family is thankful that Peggy is at rest now in heaven with her Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe, GA.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.