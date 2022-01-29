Obituary: Robert Kemery ‘Bob’ Cousins, 81, of Monroe

Robert Kemery Cousins, 81, passed away January 27, 2022, in Monroe, Georgia with his loving wife, Jo Ann, at his side.

Bob was born November 18, 1940, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Robert Dunn Cousins and Vera Eleanor (Kemery) Cousins.

A 1958 graduate of Ferndale High School, Bob also graduated from Gateway Technical Institute, Pittsburgh. He proudly served his country as a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard excelling in marksmanship.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his dogs, fishing, maintaining his vehicles, and working in his yard. If there was a problem with almost anything mechanical or electrical, Bob could fix it.

Survived by wife Jo Ann (Phillips) Cousins and sons David (Rachel) and Steven (Lauren), all of Monroe, Georgia; son Robert (Christina) of Atlanta, Georgia; sister Jeanne (Cousins) Buck (Robert) of Johnstown; grandchildren Caitlin (Cousins) Grande (Max) of Alpharetta, Georgia; Lindsay; Sarah (Cousins) Clarke (Tyler) of Georgia; Robert of Suwanee, Georgia; Donald with the USAF in England; Haley and Hunter of Monroe, Georgia; Alexis and Colby of Georgia; step-grandchildren Dakota (Cory) Tarbell (Ben) of Bismarck, North Dakota; Taylor of Kennesaw, Georgia; Ashlynn of Monroe, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren.

At Bob’s request there will not be a public service. Cremation arrangements made with Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594.You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.