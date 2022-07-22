Obituary: Sally Mendenhall Brindle, 83, of Loganville

Sally (Mendenhall) Brindle, age 83 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, John Martin Brindle; father, Windsor Mendenhall, Sr., mother, Frances Levin, and brother, Windsor Mendenhall, Jr. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Thomas & Molly Mendenhall, Cartersville, GA and Bill & Brenda Levin, Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Carol Hartman of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jack & Tamara Conklin, Loganville, GA; son, Michael Brindle, Charlottesville , VA; daughter and son-in-law, Marnie (Brindle)& Shawn Hallie of Roseau, MN; grandchildren, John Hartman; Jennifer & Brian Andrews; Jack Hartman & Chris Mulvihill; James Hartman; Mary & Jeff Clifford; Sarah & Collins Woods; Chance & Angel Rigdon; Cole Rigdon; Gunnar and Leticia Korpi; Gage Korpi & Megan Olson; and great grandchildren, Eloise, Breyer, Lily, Zion, Freyja, Ingrid, Salvador, and Esperanza.

Sally was a proud and loving Navy wife to John. She was a caring mother to all us kids and even our friends. She enjoyed working with the Boy and Girl Scouts. She earned a Silver Fawn for her work and dedication to the Boy Scouts. She was named as an Outstanding Young Woman of America in 1972.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Sally Brindle to the American Kidney Fund.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.