Obituary: Solon Pat Darnell, 89, of Loganville

Solon Pat Darnell, age 89, of Loganville passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Loganville, GA. Pat was born in Calloway County Kentucky on September 26, 1932. He is the son of the late, Solon Fischer Darnell and Emma Hicks Darnell of Murray Kentucky.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lida, in 2019. He is survived by his only son, Kevin Darnell (Teresa); and granddaughter, Jenny Lesniak (Ryan) of Hoschton GA.; and grandson, Justin Darnell (Aleah) of Garner NC; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Ava Lesniak, Bryden, Kaysen and Keltie Darnell; his sister-in-law, Sue Cannedy; as well as nieces, Phyllis Rhoads and Cindy Alhers; and several great and grand nieces and nephews.



Pat served in the Air Force, worked for the Governmental Accounting Office and spent some of his retirement years as a Bailiff at the Gwinnett County courthouse. For 60 plus years, his life has been dedicated to serving the Lord through teaching and ministering at church. Most recently, he was a Sunday School teacher with the Berachah Class at Church on the Main in Snellville. He lived his last year at his new home at The Retreat in Loganville and spent his days listening to music, reading his Bible study materials and playing bingo.



A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a future date.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.