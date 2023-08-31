Obituary: Stephen Andrew Peters, 68, of Monroe

Stephen Andrew Peters, 68, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on August 28, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1955 to the late James C. Peters and the late Vera Rooks Peters.

Surviving members of the family are, sister, Diane P. Long; brother, Richard Peters; nephews, James Long, Chris Long, Jon Long; niece, Dana A. Mitchell who he always called his “baby girl”; six great nieces and nephews and eleven great-great nieces and nephews.

He touched many lives in his lifetime and had numerous friends that considered him family.

He was a lifelong resident of Monroe, Georgia. He spent most of his adult life dedicated to helping operate Jack Peters Grocery on Church Street in Monroe. In his final last six months he resided at Park Place Nursing Facility due to health issues. He had a heart of gold and always helped others anyway he could, even though in his last days he needed help himself.

There will be no service at this time. The family will have a celebration of life at a future date.

Condolences and sympathy cards may be sent to:

Dana A. Mitchell

652 Three Bridges Road

Elloree, SC 29047

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.