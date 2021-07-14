Obituary: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Alan Hutcheson, 63, of Loganville

Thomas “Tommy” Alan Hutcheson, age 63, of Loganville, GA passed away on July 11, 2021.

He was born on August 4, 1957 in Atlanta, GA. Tommy graduated from Clarkston High School in Clarkston, GA in 1975. He was a Master Carpenter by trade. Throughout his lifetime, he worked for several remodeling companies in the Metro Atlanta area, including Sam Gordy & Associates, where he got his start as a carpenter handling major remodeling and renovations in residents surrounding the Governor’s Mansion. He eventually became an independent contractor and operated his own remodeling business. When he wasn’t working meticulously on his carpentry work, Tommy loved nothing more than being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time with friends and family camping and boating.

Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Milton “Buddy” Hutcheson, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Frances Hutcheson; brothers, Steve Hutcheson (Lee Anne) and Scott Hutcheson (B.J.); nieces and nephews, Sarah Mosely (Jimmie), Amanda Wilkerson (Cade), Alex Hutcheson, and Ryan Hutcheson; and great niece, Elsie Mosely. The family is planning a celebration of life in honor of Tommy. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society in Tommy’s name. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

