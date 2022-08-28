Obituary: Virginia Picker Jones, 81, of Monroe

Virginia Picker Jones, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on August 22, 2022. Virginia was born in Columbus, GA on July 29, 1941 to the late Ella Spartman Picker and the late Robert Kinderman Picker. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Terrell Jones.

Virginia was a God-fearing woman with a servants heart. She was a true fighter who never gave up. She loved her family wholeheartedly and always put others before herself. She would always make a way for those in need. She always had the right words to say and never met a stranger.

You would always find her with a book in her hand. She loved to read, watch her game shows, and cook. She spent her time volunteering at The Fish and was a member of the Pilot Club. She will be missed dearly and she will always hold a special place in her family’s heart. She is dancing in heaven with no more pain and her body is healed.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Buster Brown; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Karol Picker; grandchildren, Mallory and James Rockmore; great grandchild, Palmer Rockmore.

A graveside services was held on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

