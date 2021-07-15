Obituary: Wendy Juanita Kirk Mathis, 60, of Monroe

Wendy Juanita Kirk Mathis, age 60 of Monroe, passed away on July 10, 2021. She was born in Monroe, GA on January 7, 1961 to the late Warren Eugene Kirk and Margaret Harp Kirk.

Surviving are husband, Dennis (Dent) Mathis; daughters, Jessica Johnson; son, Joshua Kirk Mathis; mother, Margaret Kirk; and 5 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday July 13th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Cameron Kirk officiating. Interment followed at Campton United Methodist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.