Obituary: Wendy Nicole (Green) Marsh, 46, of Hoschton, Ga

Wendy Nicole (Green) Marsh, age 46 of Hoschton, GA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family after a 15-year battle with cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Wendy was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister who will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Green. Surviving are her devoted husband, Jason Marsh of Hoschton; son, Hunter Marsh of Hoschton; daughter, Halie Marsh of Hoschton; mother, Sheila Deane; siblings, Jennifer Wirth, Nathan Green, and Caitlyn Green; mother –in-law, Brenda and Mike Hope; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.