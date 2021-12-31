Obituary: William Hillyer ‘Bill’ Kidd, III, 66, of Loganville

William Hillyer “Bill” Kidd, III, age 66 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Bill served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was employeed with the Veterans Administration prior to his retirement. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Hillyer Kidd, Jr. and step-father, Lamar “Red” Day. He is survived by his mother, Peggy Day of Loganville, GA; siblings, David and Becky Kidd of Flowery Branch, GA, and Greg and Anne Kidd of Palm Bay, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bill Kidd please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.