Occupant injured, K9 perishes in overnight house fire in Walton County

Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in the 2100 block of New Hope Church Road in Walton County. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reports the one occupant was injured and a dog died in the fire.

“The occupants were awakened by a working smoke detector alarm to fire inside their home at 01:26 am on Sunday, Sept. 26. The two adult occupants were able to escape the fire but not before one of them sustained significant burns to the arms and legs. That victim was transported by Walton County EMS to Piedmont Walton Hospital. A canine also perished in the fire,” League said. “The fire started in a bedroom and fire damage was mostly contained to that room and contents.”

League said fire investigators are returning to the scene today to complete an investigation into the fire cause. The Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the victims of the fire.