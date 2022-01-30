On Stage Presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” – A Parody of Old Musicals

The Dancing and Singing begin Feb. 18 – Tickets on sale Feb. 4

On Stage Walton actors rehearse “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Sitting: Daniel Hodges. Standing (L to R): Paula Gerhardt, Graham Fenn, Emily Casey, Russell Pope Jr. Photo credit: Rebekah Wesley

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a wildly entertaining parody of the American musical comedy style that was popular a century ago.

A die-hard theater fan, portrayed by Daniel Hodges, plays the fictional cast album of “The Drowsy Chaperone” and the action unfolds around him as he wryly comments on the play, the music and the actors.

Evening performances will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, 19, 25, 26 and March 1, 4 and 5. Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 and March 6. Tickets are $20 except for the Tuesday, March 1, half-price show when the tickets will be $10. Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 online (credit card only) and Carmichael’s in Monroe (cash or check only).

For the safety of the On Stage family all patrons will be required to wear a mask during the entire show to allow full-house seating, with no exceptions. The theater’s full COVID-19 policy is available at www.onstagewalton.org.

The cast of 17, with many familiar faces from the On Stage troupe, is directed by Rebekah Wesley and choreographed by Paula Gerhardt and Amanda Gibson. The music is directed by Madison Carter and Emily Casey.

“This show is a delight from start to finish,” said Wesley, an Athens resident who works at the University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital and holds degrees from Georgia Southern University in Theater and Music. “I could not have asked for a better cast to help make my dream of directing a musical a reality.”

(more)

“The Drowsy Chaperone” debuted in Toronto in 1998 and on Broadway in 2006. The book was written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. Music and lyrics were by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. The show won five Tony Awards and seven Drama Desk Awards.

ABOUT ON STAGE: On Stage seeks to promote community theatre with its honored traditions. Our goal is to introduce, entertain, inspire, and engage audiences with live performances. We strive to educate this and future generations in the arts and crafts of theater through workshops and performances.