Overnight I-85 southbound paving operation begins in Gwinnett County 

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (March 28, 2024) – The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that contractors will begin a paving operation to pave nearly 11 miles of I-85 beginning tonight, March 28, 2024, until completion. Four right lanes and outside shoulder will be closed. The work will begin at Jimmy Carter Blvd (Exit 99) Overpass Bridge and extend just North of the Old Peachtree Rd (Exit 109) Overpass Bridge beginning at 8 pm until Friday, March 29 ending at 5 am. The contractor’s normal work schedule will be Sunday 8 p.m. through Saturday 5 am. Work will not occur on Easter Sunday, March 31.

The traveling public in encouraged to use extreme caution when approaching and traveling through the posted work zone area. Be mindful of workers located in close proximity to the roadway and be sure to slow down to below the posted speed limit to ensure motorists safety and the safety of the project crews.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia's state and federal highways.

