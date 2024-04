Overnight storm brings down multiple trees in Walton County, Ga

Heritage Ridge Drive in Monroe (photo from Walton EMA, Monroe Fire)

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 11, 2024) – There weren’t any severe storm warnings in the local area overnight. However, there was a wind advisory and the result was significant damage that brought down multiple trees and power lines keeping authorities busy overnight. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service is predicting southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph for the local area.

Walton County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief shared the following storm report this morning for the calls that were responded to overnight.

00:11:11 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN 4741 SHANNON RD

00:11:38 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN 2989 HORSESHOE RD

00:12:12 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN HWY 138 / NUNNALLY FARM RD OFF OLD HWY 138

00:15:43 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN HWY 20 / THOMPSON RD

00:16:51 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN NEW HOPE CH RD / LEE PETERS RD

00:17:06 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN 935 BAY CREEK LNDG

00:21:41 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TRAFFIC LIGHT LAWRENCEVILLE RD & WINDER HWY

01:00:54 04/11/2024 – DAY J

TREE ON HOUSE 511 HERITAGE RIDGE DR

01:14:53 04/11/2024 – DAY J

EXPLOSION / POWER LINE FIRE HICKORY GROVE CHURCH RD / STOCK RD

01:18:41 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

10-53 HWY 78 / E SPRING ST – TREE

04:16:52 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

10-53 BIRCH ST & HILL AVE – TREE

04:20:27 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN HILL AVE & SPRING ST

05:53:50 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN TROTTERS DR

06:46:49 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN NUNNALLY FARM RD & NUNNALLY RIDGE CT

06:47:05 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN HIGH SCHOLL AVE

06:47:23 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN 2752 HORSESHOE RD

06:47:33 04/11/2024 – MCLEROY S

TREE DOWN 530 FROST RD

06:51:53 04/11/2024 – ROSS R

EDITED TREE DOWN 2900 BROACH SPUR — TREE CLEARED FROM R/W

04/11/2024

TREE DOWN – HARVEST LANE

Heritage Ridge Drive in Monroe (photo from Walton EMA, Monroe Fire)

