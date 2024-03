Paint & Pizza Party with Donna is back from 12 – 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 2 for children aged 6 – 12 years.

The project this weekend is: Leprechaun.

Email Donna@monroeartguild.org to register. The cost is $30 and the cost includes all supplies, Pizza and drinks.

This class fills quickly — registration closes 24 hours before class or when the class is full.

