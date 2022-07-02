Paint fireflies at Paint and Pizza Party this weekend at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

press release from Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

07/01/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

Still some openings for remaining July summer camps

Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, July 2 from 12 – 2. Email Donna to register and pay.  Painting: Fireflies!

Pottery with Rebecca Braswell: 
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca  

SUMMER ART CAMP (pics below of our first week!)
A few spots are still open for the two remaining July 2022 camps
REGISTER HERE & more info

Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!

