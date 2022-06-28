Parents arrested in Gwinnett County after children found in unfit living conditions

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 28, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police announced that the Special Victims Unit (SVU) has arrested Omi Smith, 24, and Dorient Green, 27, both of Lawrenceville, after uniform officers responded to a complaint of children living in unsanitary conditions. Smith and Green have both been charged with 3 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

According to a press release from GCPD, on Monday, June 27, 2022, Gwinnett Police officers responded to 8208 Holland Place in Lawrenceville and observed the residence’s living conditions.

“The floors, walls, and furniture were covered with trash and old food, urine, and feces. SVU was requested and executed a search warrant on the home. Smith and Green were identified as the parents of three children living in the house, ages 8, 4, and 3. Smith and Green were arrested on the scene, and the children were deprived and taken into custody by the Department of Family and Children’s Services,” GCPD said in the press release.

(Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, please call 911 or the Division of Family and Children’s Services via phone at 1-855-GACHILD (1-855-422-4453), by fax at 229-317-9663 by email at cpsintake@dhs.ga.gov or online by visiting https://cps.dhs.ga.gov/Main/Default.aspx. Case Number: 22-0052399