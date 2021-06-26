Patient Care Tech (PCT) Unit Secretary, Med-Surg, full-time nights at Piedmont Walton

PIEDMONT WALTON HOSPITAL – MONROE, GEORGIA

SHIFT/SCHEDULE: FULL-TIME

DESCRIPTION

JOB PURPOSE:

Under the direction of the RN, Charge Nurse, Clinical Manager or designee the PCT/Unit Secretary will provide direct and indirect patient care as a member of the healthcare team and assists other members of the team as needed. Provides care to patients from birth through the lifecycle, demonstrating competency with treatments, procedures and equipment appropriate to the clinical setting and hospital policy. Also performs clerical and receptionist duties while providing quality customer service. Maintains any required clinical competencies specific for department assigned. Job responsibilities may include proximity to medications while in areas with restricted access.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Assists with patient assessments to include collection of data regarding the patient’s physical, psychosocial and health history. 2. Assists patients with ADL activities; functions independently with treatments, equipment and procedures appropriate to the scope of clinical practice. Assists with mobility, feeding, oral care, bath and range of motion. 3. Performs treatments timely, to include glucose, checks, incentive spirometry, simple dressing changes, wound/ostomy care. 4. Maintains and monitors skin integrity by turning patients every two hours, applies treatments and barriers as ordered and monitors patient regularly. 5. Documents in the EMR in a timely manner all vital signs and treatments provided. 6. Communicates between all care partners effectively. Ensures primary nurse is aware of any issues, changes in patient condition or concerns 7. Assists with admission and discharge process. Meets patient in the room when admitted whenever possible to obtain vital signs and assist with patient intake. . 8. Reinforces education provided by licensed staff. 9. Controls patient care cost by ensuring accurate recording of patient charges. Unit Secretary 1. Conducts the clerical transactions necessary to help facilitate the movement of the patient through the organization and beyond. 2. Acts as a resource to staff for clerical procedures and provides orientation to the secretary role as well as computer functions to all levels of staff. 3. Responsible for ordering and maintaining an adequate inventory of forms and supplies. 4. Responsible for assigning, tracking, and cleaning telemetry transmitters on the unit(s.) 5. Responsible for assigning, tracking, and updating phones on the unit(s). 6. Ensures all records are complete and kept secure following HIM and HIPPA guidelines; restraint data collection. 7. Maintains confidentiality while acting as a receptionist on the unit. 8. Screens and refers all incoming calls and visitors to ensure that accurate and timely communication is facilitated and that the hospital is presented in a positive manner. Sets up call system for patient care assignments and ensures that phones are functioning properly

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES:

Skill and ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in-writing. Skill and ability to handle multiple priorities and deadlines. Ability to work as a member of a team. Disclaimer The above information is intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this job. It is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities, duties and skills required of personnel so classified.

REQUIREMENTS

MINIMUM EDUCATION REQUIRED: High School Graduate or equivalent required

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Entry Level

MINIMUM LICENSURE/CERTIFICATION REQUIRED: N/A

ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: BLS certification required. Certification from a Nursing Assistant or Patient Care Technician program preferred. Successful completion of Medical Terminology course preferred. One (1) year of patient care experience and/or one (1) year of related hospital experience preferred.

