So many dogs, cats and kittens are being turned in or picked up stray on the streets of Walton County. Bill Wise, rescue co-ordinator with Walton County Animal Control, is looking for rescue, foster or forever homes for these pets still at the shelter. If you have space in your home and your heart, you could save a life today.

If you can help, see the adoptable pets info on them at www.waltonpets.net.