Piedmont and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield increase access to high-quality healthcare services for Medicare Advantage Members

Agreement makes it easier for Anthem Medicare members to see Piedmont’s care providers

Atlanta (Sept. 16, 2021) – Piedmont and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced today that the health system has joined Anthem’s Medicare Advantage network, which will help bring lower out-of-pocket costs for Anthem’s Medicare Advantage members. This agreement went into effect September 15, 2021.

“We appreciate Anthem’s collaboration to make it easier for Georgians to receive convenient care close to home from our providers, especially during this ongoing battle with COVID-19,” said Kevin Brown, President and CEO of Piedmont.

This agreement enables Anthem’s Medicare Advantage members in-network access to care from Piedmont’s hospitals, urgent care centers, QuickCare locations, and physician practices in Georgia. It also expands on the existing relationship between the two organizations in which members of Anthem’s commercial health plans have access to in-network care at Piedmont.

“We are pleased that our members will have access to high-quality care offered by Piedmont and look forward to working with the health system to improve our members’ health and wellbeing,” said Raul Smith, President of Anthem’s Medicare North/East Region. “We are committed to simplifying and enhancing our members’ healthcare experience and increasing the in-network providers available to them is part of that effort.”

Individuals with questions can contact Anthem’s Member Services by using the toll-free number on the back of their identification card. For more information about the services offered at Piedmont, visit www.piedmont.org.

About Piedmont

Piedmont empowers Georgians to connect with safe and high-quality care, conveniently, every step of the way. Our promise is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and today we are creating a destination known for the best clinicians and a safe one-of-a-kind experience that always puts patients first. Founded in 1905, we are a private, not-for-profit organization with almost 28,000 employees caring for 2.7 million patients across 800 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. Piedmont provides safe, convenient and high-quality care across 16 hospitals, 39 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 2,700 Piedmont Clinic members. In 2019, Forbes listed us as one of the Top10 Employers in Georgia, Piedmont became Great Place to Work-Certified™, which was repeated in 2020. In FY 2020, Piedmont provided $466.3 million in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve. For more information, visit piedmont.org.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The Blue Cross Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.