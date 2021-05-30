Piedmont Congratulates Students on Spring Dean’s List

DEMOREST, GA (05/25/2021)– Piedmont University congratulates all of the students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.

Brayden Brooks of Monroe (30655)

Shenika Brown of Loganville (30052)

Jordan Burch of Loganville (30052)

Julia Carter of Monroe (30655)

Brendalin Garduno Leonides of Monroe (30656)

Cheyenne Kelly of Monroe (30655)

Annalyn Kendall of Loganville (30052)

Kaylee King of Loganville (30052)

Sarah Lynch of Loganville (30052)

Sierra Maxwell of Monroe (30655)

Erin Meadows of Social Circle (30025)

Rivers Smith of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Steele of Monroe (30655)

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.