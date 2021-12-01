Piedmont University singers return for first post-COVID public performance

DEMOREST, GA (11/30/2021)– The Piedmont University Singers gave their first public performance in nearly two years on Nov. 11 at the Chapel on the Demorest campus.

Megan Bone of Monroe, GA, was among nearly 40 students selected for participation.

Piedmont President James F. Mellichamp established the Piedmont Singers 33 years ago to serve as ambassadors to Congregational churches throughout the United States. Through the years, the ensemble has grown in both size and quality.

Since the group was formed, it has performed in 26 states, Washington, D.C., Canada, England, and Wales. It was invited to perform at the Georgia Music Educators Association conference in 2000 and 2005, and it has been invited to perform again in 2022.

For the Nov. 11 performance, the Piedmont Singers performed pieces representing a wide variety of musical styles, from the Renaissance to the present, including works in Latin, Czech, and Swedish, as well as English.

The highlight of the concert was Trinity Te Deum, which featured the choir with the organ, harp, percussion, and brass.

“The program also included a piece during which the audience was encouraged to sing along with the choir. This performance was a celebration of being able to sing together once again and to sing for the public,” said Associate Dean of the School of Fine Arts Dr. Wallace Hinson, who conducts the Piedmont University Singers.

The singers were joined by Louise Bass, organist and artist-in-residence, for two works on the program, O Thou the Central Orb by Charles Wood, and Trinity Te Deum. Bass, a native of McAlester, Oklahoma, and a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is an experienced performer of sacred music and has deep roots as a church musician. She has served as organist and choir director at the Cathedral Church of St. John in Albuquerque and has performed throughout the U.S. and Europe at some of the world’s most important churches. She has the distinguished honor of performing with the Piedmont Singers for nearly 20 years and has toured with the choir across the U.S., England, and Wales.

Bass recently commented about how much it means to work alongside Piedmont students.

“I really want them to know how much they mean to me. It’s been a real honor to play for them. The conductor is wonderful, the choir extraordinary, and the organ magnificent,” she said.

For more information about the Fine Arts at Piedmont, visit piedmont.edu/about-piedmont/fine-arts-piedmont.

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.