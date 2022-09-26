Piedmont Walton Hospital Receives ANCC Pathway to Excellence® Designation for its Nurses and the Excellent Care it Provides

Monroe, Ga. (Sept. 23, 2022)— Piedmont Walton Hospital joins a premier group of organizations that have received the Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Piedmont Walton is one of only five hospitals in Georgia (and fewer than 600 worldwide) to have earned the ANCC Pathway to Excellence designation.

“I am very proud of the team at Piedmont Walton for earning this prestigious designation,” said Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO Larry Ebert. “The Pathway to Excellence application process is incredibly rigorous and our team rose to the challenge. Over a two-year period, our nursing staff demonstrated time and again a laser focus on creating a culture of sustained excellence. “

The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights Piedmont Walton’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. Piedmont Walton’s nurses are an integral part of the healthcare team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

As a Pathway organization, Piedmont Walton leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of healthcare delivery.

“Pathway to Excellence lets everyone know that Piedmont Walton is focused on nursing culture. It tells the community and prospective nurses who are considering a career at Piedmont Walton that our facility is a great place to work and is committed to supporting nurses at work,” said Piedmont Walton’s Chief Nursing Officer, Haley Harrison, RN, MSN.

“There is definitely something special about the entire team and nursing culture at Piedmont Walton, and this recognition is well deserved,” Harrison said.

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC’s website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway