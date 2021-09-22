Piedmont Walton Welcomes OB/GYN to Loganville Practice

Monroe, Ga. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Piedmont Walton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group are pleased to announce that Yan Yu Chen, D.O., an OB/GYN physician, has joined Piedmont Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology Loganville.

Dr. Chen provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecological services such as regular checkups and preventative care. Her special interests include high risk pregnancy care, treatment for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic health and infection treatment, and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Dr. Chen earned her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia Campus and completed her residency at NYCHHC Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Chen is accepting new patients and welcomes most major insurance plans.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chen online, visit piedmont.org, or call 770-466-3622.