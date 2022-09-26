PlayLCA Winter Registration is now open and runs until Oct. 1st! Registration includes boys basketball for grades first-fifth, girls basketball grades first-fifth, and girls basketball cheerleading grades first-fifth.

According to Kristine Nix, LCAPlayLCA is open to the community (you do not have to attend LCA to participate) and you do not have to live within the county.

Winter season will run November-February. You can visit lcalionsathletics.com/playlca to register! If you have any questions or would like more information please contact Kristine Nix at kristinen@lcalions.com“