Positive cases of COVID-19 drop significantly at Walton County and Social Circle City Schools

Drop has been consistent after students returned with high cases after Christmas break

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased significantly in the Walton County School District again this week. Positive cases for the school dropped from 44 last week to 22 for the week Feb. 4 – 10, 2022. This is 0.14 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school. This is a drop from 213 positive cases last month during the first full week after students returned from the Christmas break.

Callen Moore, spokesperson for WCSD said that any lab-confirmed test, PCR and/or antigen result is included in the count.

“As instructed by the DPH, we do not count home tests but still require those who test positive with an at-home test to complete the recommended quarantine time period before returning to school,” Moore said.

Below is the report for the week of Feb. 3 – 10, 2022. for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData

Cases at Social City Schools were down to 2 or .09 % of the school population for the week ending Feb. 11, 2022. This is down from the 22 reported last week. Click or tap on the link below for additional information.https://drive.google.com/…/14NU811guNwIyqdTlnpJ…/view…