Positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County’s schools continue on a downward trend

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for this past week. There is a total of 82 cases district wide, which represents .51% of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). This is again down from last week when there were 89 confirmed cases representing .55 % of the school population.

Below is the report for the week Sept. 10 – 16 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.