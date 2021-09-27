Positive cases of COVID-19 in Walton County’s schools significantly down from last week

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for last week. There is a total of 46 cases district wide, which represents .28 % of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). This is significantly down from last week when there were 82 confirmed cases representing .51 % of the school population.

Below is the report for the week Sept. 17 – 23, 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.