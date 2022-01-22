Positive COVID-19 cases in Walton County Schools decrease this past week

Positive cases at Social City Schools rise

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in the Walton County School District this third week after the winter break. Positive cases for the school dropped from 216 to 182 for the week Jan. 14 – 20, 2022. This is 1.1 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school.

Cases at Social City Schools 10 days after returning to on-campus classes were 21 or .94 % of the school population for the week ending Jan. 21, 2022.

Below is the report for the week of Jan. 14 – 20, 2022. for WCSD All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.