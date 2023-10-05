Pottery and Pizza Party Saturday for Children 6 and older

Cost is $30 each and includes supplies, pizza and the drinks

On Saturday, the Monroe-Walton County Center for the Arts is hosting its monthly meeting Pottery and Pizza Party. With this being Halloween Month, what could be more appropriate for the pottery project than a witch’s hat. Your child’s work of art will be available in two weeks, in plenty of time to be your most prized Halloween decoration on Oct. 31. This is fun for children ages 6 and older.

The Pottery and Pizza Party will take place from 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts located at 205 S Broad St. in Monroe. The cost is $30 for the pizza and drinks, supplies and the completed pottery piece.

Email Rebecca Braswell to register and pay. This class fills quickly — registration closes 24 hours before class or when the class is full.

