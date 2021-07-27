Precision Planning, Inc. is seeking to hire two entry level surveyors

Precision Planning with offices at 802 East Spring Street in Monroe is looking to hire two entry level surveyors. If you are interested in working outdoors or know somebody else who you think would be a good fit, have then head to the E. Spring Street office in Monroe to fill out an application.

Editor’s Note: This job posting was shared by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce on July 22, 2021. Please note it could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.