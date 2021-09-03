Project Renewal Golf Tournament seeks sponsors and participants for Oct. 4 tournament

09/02/2021 Sharon Swanepoel

Project ReNeWal is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a Golf Tournament on October 4, 2021.

The Golf Tournament will take place at noon on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Monroe Golf & County Club. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and tee-off is at noon. The cost is $100 per person or $400 for a team. 

Sign Up on the website at www.projectrenewalgeorgia.com to register and be a hole sponsor. Proceeds go to Project ReNeWal. Project ReNeWal is a Domestic Violence Intervention Program changing lives in Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Click or tap on this link to find out more about Project ReNeWal.

