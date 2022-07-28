Public Tours return to the William Harris Homestead in August

Contributed photo

Beginning Aug 6, public tours will return to the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center. It will be open to the public on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided tours offered on the hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through December 2022. For more information contact us at hhtours@harrishomestead.com or 770.267.5844​

The costs are:



Adults and Children over 5 – $8.00

Seniors 60+ $6.00

Children, 5 and under – FREE

Go to Go towww.harrishomestead.com for more information on the William Harris Homestead.

