Randy Gilmore, of Loganville, awarded a Degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, AL (08/23/2021)– Randy Gilmore of Loganville, GA, has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master of Science in Nursing. UA awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31, 2021.

