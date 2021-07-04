Regional Job Fair scheduled for July 22 in Covington

Georgia Piedmont Technical College, in conjunction with Newton and Walton County partners, is hosting a regional job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22. The event will take place at the Newton D. Conference Center, 8100 Bob Williams Parkway in Covington. The event also will include on-site application and resume assistance. The event is free to job seekers and no registration is necessary to attend.

Job seekers will be able to connect with employers in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, education, bio-pharma, high technology and distribution.

Pre-job fair workshops on updating resumes, hard-to-employ workers, job fair preparation, transferable skills and more will be provided July 13-14 by Workforce Northeast Georgia. Registration for the pre-event workshops deadline is July 12 and can be done online at https://bit.ly/3qkgqol.